Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61bbbd40e0

RENT SPECIAL $500 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH\'S RENTRelax at the pool before enjoy shopping and dinner at The Plaza.This move in ready and remodeled 2BR apartment with W/D in the unit at 4408 Pennsylvania Ave. is only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown. It is also close to UMKC and KC Art Institute.The property also offers off-street parking and pool.The great located apartment is fully equipped with: stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge and microwave) granite counter topsW/D in the unitcentral a/c and heatmodern and updated bathroompatioAll your clothes will fit in the 3 large bedroom closets!Hot water, water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included.Pets under 15 lbs are welcome with NO additional deposit or pet rent. Pets over 15 lbs are welcome as well but require an additional pet deposit of $200.00Please call to schedule a showing. We also show on Saturday\'s. North Terrace Property Management1010 W 39th StKCMO 64111phone#: 816-561-7368Hot water, water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included.Pets under 15 lbs are welcome with NO additional deposit or pet rent. Pets over 15 lbs are welcome as well but require an additional pet deposit of $200.00

Flooring: Hardwood

Rent Sqft: $1.05

Deposit: 500

Floor Size: 950 sqft

Unit Floor: 3