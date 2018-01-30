All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 27 2019

4408 Pennsylvania Ave

4408 Washington Street
Location

4408 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
RENT SPECIAL $500 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH'S RENT
RENT SPECIAL $500 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH\'S RENTRelax at the pool before enjoy shopping and dinner at The Plaza.This move in ready and remodeled 2BR apartment with W/D in the unit at 4408 Pennsylvania Ave. is only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown. It is also close to UMKC and KC Art Institute.The property also offers off-street parking and pool.The great located apartment is fully equipped with: stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge and microwave) granite counter topsW/D in the unitcentral a/c and heatmodern and updated bathroompatioAll your clothes will fit in the 3 large bedroom closets!Hot water, water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included.Pets under 15 lbs are welcome with NO additional deposit or pet rent. Pets over 15 lbs are welcome as well but require an additional pet deposit of $200.00Please call to schedule a showing. We also show on Saturday\'s. North Terrace Property Management1010 W 39th StKCMO 64111phone#: 816-561-7368Hot water, water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included.Pets under 15 lbs are welcome with NO additional deposit or pet rent. Pets over 15 lbs are welcome as well but require an additional pet deposit of $200.00
?

Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $1.05
Deposit: 500
Floor Size: 950 sqft
Unit Floor: 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4408 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 4408 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4408 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4408 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4408 Pennsylvania Ave has a pool.
Does 4408 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4408 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
