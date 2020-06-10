4404 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

This move in ready and remodeled 2 bedroom apartment homes are only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown! If ample space, natural light & location are important to you in your next home, look no further! The property also offers off-street parking and laundry on-site! Some units offer washer & dryer in unit. Please ask agent for details on available apartments. The apartment is fully equipped with updated appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge), central a/c and heat, modern and updated bathroom, and private balconies/patios for your enjoyment! For the full listing, please visit www.LeasingKC.com/KC831