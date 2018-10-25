All apartments in Kansas City
4400 Roanoke Parkway

4400 Roanoke Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Lease a newly renovated one or two bedroom luxury apartment at The Drake in the desirable West Plaza!

– In-unit laundry
– 24-hour emergency maintenance
– Free Google Fiber
– Patio/deck access
– No monthly pet fee

Hardwood floors, generous living and dining space with abundant windows and natural light welcome you home! Granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen make it hard to leave.

Enjoy the convenience of the most centrally located neighborhood communities in Kansas City: West Plaza.

This newly renovated, vintage-modern apartment is within walking distance from both Westport and the Country Club Plaza, two of Kansas City’s most popular districts for shopping and entertainment.

Price reflects 1 month free on 13-month lease special! Rent varies based on lease length.

Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Roanoke Parkway have any available units?
4400 Roanoke Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Roanoke Parkway have?
Some of 4400 Roanoke Parkway's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Roanoke Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Roanoke Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Roanoke Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Roanoke Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Roanoke Parkway offer parking?
No, 4400 Roanoke Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Roanoke Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Roanoke Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Roanoke Parkway have a pool?
No, 4400 Roanoke Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Roanoke Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4400 Roanoke Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Roanoke Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Roanoke Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
