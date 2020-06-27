4340 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This small 2 bedroom has been recently updated with new flooring and paint throughout. This home has a dining room and will have kitchen appliances and a window air conditioner provided at move in. This home also has a 1 car detached garage, and a covered front porch. There are no laundry hookups, or basement.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$675 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within



**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.