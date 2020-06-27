All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4340 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This small 2 bedroom has been recently updated with new flooring and paint throughout. This home has a dining room and will have kitchen appliances and a window air conditioner provided at move in. This home also has a 1 car detached garage, and a covered front porch. There are no laundry hookups, or basement.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$675 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within

**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
4340 Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 4340 Elmwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 Elmwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4340 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4340 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4340 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4340 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 Elmwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
