4337 Roanoke Pkwy

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming apartment is located just north of the beautiful Country Club Plaza! It is just a short walk to all of the delicious dining and fantastic shopping on the Plaza! Also a short drive to Westport, KU Medical Center, and Downtown!



Check out the beautifully restored hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen, and all of the other charming features this property has to offer!



Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!



For the full listing, please visit www.LeasingKC.com/KC777