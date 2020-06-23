All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4337 Roanoke Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4337 Roanoke Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4337 Roanoke Pkwy

4337 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4337 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming apartment is located just north of the beautiful Country Club Plaza! It is just a short walk to all of the delicious dining and fantastic shopping on the Plaza! Also a short drive to Westport, KU Medical Center, and Downtown!

Check out the beautifully restored hardwood floors, newly updated kitchen, and all of the other charming features this property has to offer!

Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!

For the full listing, please visit www.LeasingKC.com/KC777

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Roanoke Pkwy have any available units?
4337 Roanoke Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Roanoke Pkwy have?
Some of 4337 Roanoke Pkwy's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Roanoke Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Roanoke Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Roanoke Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Roanoke Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Roanoke Pkwy offer parking?
No, 4337 Roanoke Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 4337 Roanoke Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Roanoke Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Roanoke Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4337 Roanoke Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Roanoke Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4337 Roanoke Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Roanoke Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4337 Roanoke Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary