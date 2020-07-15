All apartments in Kansas City
4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102

4326 Roanoke Parkway · (816) 885-1964
Location

4326 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
Enjoy a beautiful, open concept condo, in Updated Vintage Building!
West Plaza, Westport-choose your favorite! It's close to both! Walk to shops, dining, nightlife
This unit is renovated with open kitchen, granite countertops, black appliances and travertine tile backsplash. Is you like to cook or entertain, this is for you!!
Living room features a large picture window and fireplace for some coziness!
Walk-in shower features more travertine tile
Hardwood floors
Secured bldg entry
Laundry facility on your floor for easy access!
Easy street parking
Reduced deposit
250 non-refundable!
Call Jennifer for private showing!
Vintage Building with Updates!
Secured Entry
Google Fiber ready
Lawn maintenance
Snow removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 have any available units?
4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 have?
Some of 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 offer parking?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 does not offer parking.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 have a pool?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 have accessible units?
No, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102 has units with dishwashers.
