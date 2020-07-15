4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102

Amenities
Enjoy a beautiful, open concept condo, in Updated Vintage Building!
West Plaza, Westport-choose your favorite! It's close to both! Walk to shops, dining, nightlife
This unit is renovated with open kitchen, granite countertops, black appliances and travertine tile backsplash. Is you like to cook or entertain, this is for you!!
Living room features a large picture window and fireplace for some coziness!
Walk-in shower features more travertine tile
Hardwood floors
Secured bldg entry
Laundry facility on your floor for easy access!
Easy street parking
Reduced deposit
250 non-refundable!
Call Jennifer for private showing!
Vintage Building with Updates!
Secured Entry
Google Fiber ready
Lawn maintenance
Snow removal