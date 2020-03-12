All apartments in Kansas City
4325 Holmes Street - 1
Last updated May 1 2019 at 4:36 AM

4325 Holmes Street - 1

4325 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Sprawling Hyde Park apartment with all your needs! Over 1400 SF!
Easy access to nearby parks, the Country Club Plaza, Arts District, Westport and major highways!
Large, open living room with gleaming hardwood floors, large original fireplace (decorative only) and French doors to your own private patio!
Opening off the living is a large dining space with modern finishes!
Large kitchen with updated cabinets, countertops & SS appliances. Fridge, microwave, dishwasher and gas stove provided!
Hardwood floors continue in 3, generously-sized bedrooms.
Newer windows with great natural light and updated 2 inch faux blinds throughout.
Updated tiled bath.
Google Fiber ready.
Secure building entry.
One off street parking spot.
Fill-size W/D in unit provided!
Tenants pay gas and electricity.
Cats and small dogs ok with deposit!
Tenants currently in place, showings to be scheduled in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Holmes Street - 1 have any available units?
4325 Holmes Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Holmes Street - 1 have?
Some of 4325 Holmes Street - 1's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Holmes Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Holmes Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Holmes Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Holmes Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Holmes Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Holmes Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 4325 Holmes Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Holmes Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Holmes Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4325 Holmes Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Holmes Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4325 Holmes Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Holmes Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Holmes Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
