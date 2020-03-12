4325 Holmes Street - 1

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Sprawling Hyde Park apartment with all your needs! Over 1400 SF!

Easy access to nearby parks, the Country Club Plaza, Arts District, Westport and major highways!

Large, open living room with gleaming hardwood floors, large original fireplace (decorative only) and French doors to your own private patio!

Opening off the living is a large dining space with modern finishes!

Large kitchen with updated cabinets, countertops & SS appliances. Fridge, microwave, dishwasher and gas stove provided!

Hardwood floors continue in 3, generously-sized bedrooms.

Newer windows with great natural light and updated 2 inch faux blinds throughout.

Updated tiled bath.

Google Fiber ready.

Secure building entry.

One off street parking spot.

Fill-size W/D in unit provided!

Tenants pay gas and electricity.

Cats and small dogs ok with deposit!

Tenants currently in place, showings to be scheduled in advance.