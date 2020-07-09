All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4322 NE 83rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4322 NE 83rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4322 NE 83rd St

4322 North Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4322 North Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e7606c01b ----
Coveted end unit with extra 1/2 bath, fire place, washer/dryer hook ups, and single car garage.

There's a walk-in closet in master bedroom, all rooms are spacious and offer lots of natural light. Also, wrought iron spindles, and ceiling fans in every room.

The kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets with built in wine rack, pantry, ceramic tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.

This is an energy efficient all electric unit, in the Staley High School area.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $ 800.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1250
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 6,9,12
Subdivision: Brighton Heights
Nearest Cross Street: NE Barry Rd & N Kensington
Square Footage: 1350
Virtual Tour: Coming Soon!
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/15
House Number: 4322
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Cats Ok
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Laundry Area Inside
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 NE 83rd St have any available units?
4322 NE 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 NE 83rd St have?
Some of 4322 NE 83rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 NE 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4322 NE 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 NE 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 NE 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 4322 NE 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4322 NE 83rd St offers parking.
Does 4322 NE 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 NE 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 NE 83rd St have a pool?
No, 4322 NE 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4322 NE 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 4322 NE 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 NE 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 NE 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary