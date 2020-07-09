4322 NE 83rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e7606c01b ----

Coveted end unit with extra 1/2 bath, fire place, washer/dryer hook ups, and single car garage.



There's a walk-in closet in master bedroom, all rooms are spacious and offer lots of natural light. Also, wrought iron spindles, and ceiling fans in every room.



The kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets with built in wine rack, pantry, ceramic tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.



This is an energy efficient all electric unit, in the Staley High School area.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $ 800.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1250

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 6,9,12

Subdivision: Brighton Heights

Nearest Cross Street: NE Barry Rd & N Kensington

Square Footage: 1350

Virtual Tour: Coming Soon!

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/15

House Number: 4322

Bathroom: 2.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



Cats Ok

Filter Easy Program

Granite Countertop

Laundry Area Inside

Tile Floor