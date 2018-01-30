All apartments in Kansas City
4314 Wyoming St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

4314 Wyoming St

4314 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4314 Wyoming St. Kansas City, MO is a 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home for rent $1,500.00 per month close to the Plaza, KU Medical School and Westport. This home features hardwood floors with an updated kitchen with appliances provided and tile bath. Wooden deck in the back of the home with a large backyard for entertaining. Washer and dryer provided in the basement with additional storage. The home has central air, gas furnace, and stove All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. For more information contact Scott@premiereproperty.com or by call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Wyoming St have any available units?
4314 Wyoming St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Wyoming St have?
Some of 4314 Wyoming St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Wyoming St currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Wyoming St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Wyoming St pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Wyoming St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4314 Wyoming St offer parking?
No, 4314 Wyoming St does not offer parking.
Does 4314 Wyoming St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 Wyoming St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Wyoming St have a pool?
No, 4314 Wyoming St does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Wyoming St have accessible units?
No, 4314 Wyoming St does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Wyoming St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 Wyoming St has units with dishwashers.
