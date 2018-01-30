Amenities
4314 Wyoming St. Kansas City, MO is a 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home for rent $1,500.00 per month close to the Plaza, KU Medical School and Westport. This home features hardwood floors with an updated kitchen with appliances provided and tile bath. Wooden deck in the back of the home with a large backyard for entertaining. Washer and dryer provided in the basement with additional storage. The home has central air, gas furnace, and stove All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. For more information contact Scott@premiereproperty.com or by call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.