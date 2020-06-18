All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4309 Wyoming Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

4309 Wyoming Street

4309 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

4309 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
PLEASE REQUEST INFORMATION FOR A VIDEO TOUR.
Entire home has been carefully remodeled and updated.
Features include: Living room, dining room, and breakfast room with built-ins.
New kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops
Separate pantry and additional mudroom with first floor laundry.
Refinished hardwood floors throughout home.
New paint and light fixtures throughout home.
2 bedrooms down with bathroom (new tile, fixtures, and lighting) in between.
1 bedroom and brand new bathroom upstairs.
Walk-in closet in upstairs bedroom, with ample closets in other bedrooms.
Fabulous front porch and nice yard.
Due to extensive renovations, no pets and no smoking please.
Owner takes care of all lawn maintenance.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Sorry, STRICT NO PET POLICY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Wyoming Street have any available units?
4309 Wyoming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 Wyoming Street have?
Some of 4309 Wyoming Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 Wyoming Street currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Wyoming Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Wyoming Street pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Wyoming Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4309 Wyoming Street offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Wyoming Street does offer parking.
Does 4309 Wyoming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Wyoming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Wyoming Street have a pool?
No, 4309 Wyoming Street does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Wyoming Street have accessible units?
No, 4309 Wyoming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Wyoming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Wyoming Street has units with dishwashers.
