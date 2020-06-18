4309 Wyoming Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

PLEASE REQUEST INFORMATION FOR A VIDEO TOUR.

Entire home has been carefully remodeled and updated.

Features include: Living room, dining room, and breakfast room with built-ins.

New kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops

Separate pantry and additional mudroom with first floor laundry.

Refinished hardwood floors throughout home.

New paint and light fixtures throughout home.

2 bedrooms down with bathroom (new tile, fixtures, and lighting) in between.

1 bedroom and brand new bathroom upstairs.

Walk-in closet in upstairs bedroom, with ample closets in other bedrooms.

Fabulous front porch and nice yard.

Due to extensive renovations, no pets and no smoking please.

Owner takes care of all lawn maintenance.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Sorry, STRICT NO PET POLICY!!