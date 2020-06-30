All apartments in Kansas City
4308 Northeast 102nd Street

4308 Northeast 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Northeast 102nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64156

Amenities

You will love this home! 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 3 car oversized garage. Finished basement, open and updated kitchen. Great floor plan for entertaining. Laundry room on the main level, nice back yard, and curve appeal is amazing. This home has a lot of square footage and lots of storage.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Northeast 102nd Street have any available units?
4308 Northeast 102nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Northeast 102nd Street have?
Some of 4308 Northeast 102nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Northeast 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Northeast 102nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Northeast 102nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 Northeast 102nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4308 Northeast 102nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Northeast 102nd Street offers parking.
Does 4308 Northeast 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Northeast 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Northeast 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 4308 Northeast 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Northeast 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4308 Northeast 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Northeast 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Northeast 102nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

