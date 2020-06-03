4306 East 17th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127 East Community Team North
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute 3bd 1 bath off truman rd! This cute home comes with central air and carpet throughout. This home also has washer and dryer hook ups.There are also all new appliances in this home. This home is ready for immediate move in feel free to put in an app at Trehkc.com . Please call or text 8162370218 for questions or to book a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4306 East 17th Street have any available units?
4306 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.