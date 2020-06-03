4306 East 17th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cute 3bd 1 bath off truman rd! This cute home comes with central air and carpet throughout. This home also has washer and dryer hook ups.There are also all new appliances in this home. This home is ready for immediate move in feel free to put in an app at Trehkc.com

.

Please call or text 8162370218 for questions or to book a showing