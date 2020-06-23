All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4228 Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4228 Locust St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

4228 Locust St

4228 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Southmoreland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4228 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Southmoreland

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1d39e70e0 ---- Beautiful remodeled 1BR apartment on the 2nd floor at our Locust apartments. This property is only five min from The Plaza, Westport and in walking distance to the KC Art Institute. It will only take ten min to UMKC and to the Downtown area. Off-street parking Granite Counter tops stainless steel appliances Water & Trash paid for by landlord Google fiber available Professionally Managed by North Terrace Property Management Call us at (816)561-7368 1010 W 39th St Kansas City, MO 64111

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Locust St have any available units?
4228 Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Locust St have?
Some of 4228 Locust St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 4228 Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4228 Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Locust St offers parking.
Does 4228 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Locust St have a pool?
No, 4228 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 4228 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary