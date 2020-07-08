All apartments in Kansas City
4222 Harrison St

4222 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8537dd9001 ----
4222 Harrison currently has a two bedroom coming available. This apartment is a 10 minute drive to UMKC, and 5 minutes drive to the Country Club Plaza, KCAI and Westport, it also boasts:Huge living room and bedroomsBeautiful hardwood floorsKitchens provided with stove, fridge, and garbage disposalCeiling fansSun roomAdditional Details:12 month lease$30 application fee$400 Security DepositPets welcome under 15 lbs. full grownProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property ManagementContact Matt at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment*Showings By Appointment Only*Monday-Friday 9am to 5pmSaturdays 10am-4pmLandlord pays for Hot Water, Water, and Trash. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.
?

Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $0.92
Deposit: 400
Floor Size: 900 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Harrison St have any available units?
4222 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Harrison St have?
Some of 4222 Harrison St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4222 Harrison St offer parking?
No, 4222 Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 4222 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 4222 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 4222 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.

