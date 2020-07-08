4222 Harrison St

Amenities

4222 Harrison currently has a two bedroom coming available. This apartment is a 10 minute drive to UMKC, and 5 minutes drive to the Country Club Plaza, KCAI and Westport, it also boasts:Huge living room and bedroomsBeautiful hardwood floorsKitchens provided with stove, fridge, and garbage disposalCeiling fansSun roomAdditional Details:12 month lease$30 application fee$400 Security DepositPets welcome under 15 lbs. full grownProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property ManagementContact Matt at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment*Showings By Appointment Only*Monday-Friday 9am to 5pmSaturdays 10am-4pmLandlord pays for Hot Water, Water, and Trash. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

Flooring: Hardwood

Rent Sqft: $0.92

Deposit: 400

Floor Size: 900 sqft