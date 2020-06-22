4209 BELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Westport - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers hardwood floors, natural woodwork, 10 foot ceilings, a beautiful staircase, a second level deck that overlooks the backyard, an unfinished basement, and off-street parking for 2 cars.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.



