Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4209 BELL STREET

4209 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Bell Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Westport - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers hardwood floors, natural woodwork, 10 foot ceilings, a beautiful staircase, a second level deck that overlooks the backyard, an unfinished basement, and off-street parking for 2 cars.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2170586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 BELL STREET have any available units?
4209 BELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4209 BELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4209 BELL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 BELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 BELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4209 BELL STREET offer parking?
No, 4209 BELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4209 BELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 BELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 BELL STREET have a pool?
No, 4209 BELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4209 BELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 4209 BELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 BELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 BELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 BELL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 BELL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
