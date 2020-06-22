All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4201 Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4201 Olive Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4201 Olive Street

4201 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4201 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bath home available now. This home will have kitchen appliances provided at move in, and features a Jack & Jill bathroom, dining room and 1 car basement garage. There are stairs in the front, but not in the back, and there is a small unfenced yard and back mud room/porch. There are NOT any laundry hookups.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$500 rent / $500 deposit
$250 pet fee, limit one pet, under 30 lbs when full grown.

**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Olive Street have any available units?
4201 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Olive Street have?
Some of 4201 Olive Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 4201 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 4201 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 4201 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary