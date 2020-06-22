4201 Olive Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

2 bedroom, 1 bath home available now. This home will have kitchen appliances provided at move in, and features a Jack & Jill bathroom, dining room and 1 car basement garage. There are stairs in the front, but not in the back, and there is a small unfenced yard and back mud room/porch. There are NOT any laundry hookups.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$500 rent / $500 deposit

$250 pet fee, limit one pet, under 30 lbs when full grown.



**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.