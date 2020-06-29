All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4127 Chestnut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4127 Chestnut Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

4127 Chestnut Ave

4127 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4127 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 2 story house has 1,533 square ft. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Nice carpet throughout the house! Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher included. Full unfinished basement with new furnace and hot water tank and central A/C.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET.
$45 Application Fee per person.

View our website WWW.USREEBPM.COM. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
4127 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 4127 Chestnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4127 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
No, 4127 Chestnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4127 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4127 Chestnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 4127 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 4127 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4127 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary