4121 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Absolutely gorgeous and charming renovation!

Three bed, three bath home close to Hyde Park, Westport and the Plaza!

Main floor master suite with it's own fireplace and renovated bathroom. Stunning open kitchen with modern day touches, quartz countertops, new cabinets and stunning backsplash.

Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher!

Lots of beautiful new flooring!

Laundry on main level with half bathroom.

Fresh paint on inside/outside.

Adorable front porch and sunroom off the back.

Off street alleyway parking in back.

No pets please.

Get it while it lasts!