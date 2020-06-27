All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:58 AM

4121 Oak Street

4121 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Absolutely gorgeous and charming renovation!
Three bed, three bath home close to Hyde Park, Westport and the Plaza!
Main floor master suite with it's own fireplace and renovated bathroom. Stunning open kitchen with modern day touches, quartz countertops, new cabinets and stunning backsplash.
Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher!
Lots of beautiful new flooring!
Laundry on main level with half bathroom.
Fresh paint on inside/outside.
Adorable front porch and sunroom off the back.
Off street alleyway parking in back.
No pets please.
Get it while it lasts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Oak Street have any available units?
4121 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Oak Street have?
Some of 4121 Oak Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4121 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 4121 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 4121 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 4121 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
