Last updated March 23 2020 at 7:07 AM

412 W 101st Terrace

412 West 101st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

412 West 101st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Lea Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Lea Manor. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and a private back yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lane Rental LLC at 816-885-7527 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Click here to apply avail.co/apply/_nvZG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 W 101st Terrace have any available units?
412 W 101st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 W 101st Terrace have?
Some of 412 W 101st Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 W 101st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
412 W 101st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 W 101st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 W 101st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 412 W 101st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 412 W 101st Terrace offers parking.
Does 412 W 101st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 W 101st Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 W 101st Terrace have a pool?
No, 412 W 101st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 412 W 101st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 412 W 101st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 412 W 101st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 W 101st Terrace has units with dishwashers.

