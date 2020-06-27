412 W 101st Terrace

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Lea Manor. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and a private back yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Lane Rental LLC at 816-885-7527 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Click here to apply avail.co/apply/_nvZG