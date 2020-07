Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex rents for $750 a month with a $750 security deposit. Features include stainless steel appliances, central air, one car garage, and basement with washer dryer hook ups. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. Pets are welcome upon approval.