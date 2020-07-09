406 N Belmont Blvd

Amenities
Cute Northeast Single Family Home - This Northeast area home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Washer and Dryer hookups located in unfinished Basement. The home has New Carpeting and Paint throughout the home.The unfinished Basement has good storage. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet pet rent per month.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $725.00 per Month.
(RLNE5771745)