All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 406 N Belmont Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
406 N Belmont Blvd
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

406 N Belmont Blvd

406 North Belmont Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

406 North Belmont Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Northeast Single Family Home - This Northeast area home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Washer and Dryer hookups located in unfinished Basement. The home has New Carpeting and Paint throughout the home.The unfinished Basement has good storage. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet pet rent per month.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $725.00 per Month.

(RLNE5771745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 N Belmont Blvd have any available units?
406 N Belmont Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 N Belmont Blvd have?
Some of 406 N Belmont Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 N Belmont Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
406 N Belmont Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 N Belmont Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 N Belmont Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 406 N Belmont Blvd offer parking?
No, 406 N Belmont Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 406 N Belmont Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 N Belmont Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 N Belmont Blvd have a pool?
No, 406 N Belmont Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 406 N Belmont Blvd have accessible units?
No, 406 N Belmont Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 406 N Belmont Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 N Belmont Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary