4046 Mcgee St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/779ed0e001 ---- This one bedroom apartment at 4046 McGee is nicely-sized and conveniently located close to Old Westport and South Hyde Park. Also close to downtown, Westport, the Plaza, KC Art Institute, and a number of other great Kansas City destinations. Enjoy the best of KC from your quaint one bedroom! **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!** Additional Details: 12 month lease $30 application fee $400 Security Deposit Pets welcome under 15 lbs with no pet rent or deposit Professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management! Contact us at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment. (Showings by Appointment Only. Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.)