4037 Kenwood - 1 South

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and a wonderful new children's play area and jungle gym area. The apartment is Google Fiber Ready along with a Front balcony with a slate tile floor. The kitchen has a commercial style faucet along with a beautiful stone tile back splash. There is also a dishwasher.

The bathroom has a classic claw style tub w/ a stone tile floor.



The tenant is responsible for gas and electric while the landlord covers the water bill and energy usage for the water heaters.



There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee.



Contact Abel 816-715-9240 or Kevin at 913-314-3889 to find out how to apply for this apartment today.