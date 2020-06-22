4037 Kenwood - 1 South

All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4037 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and a wonderful new children's play area and jungle gym area. The apartment is Google Fiber Ready along with a Front balcony with a slate tile floor. The kitchen has a commercial style faucet along with a beautiful stone tile back splash. There is also a dishwasher.
The bathroom has a classic claw style tub w/ a stone tile floor.

The tenant is responsible for gas and electric while the landlord covers the water bill and energy usage for the water heaters.

There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee.

Contact Abel 816-715-9240 or Kevin at 913-314-3889 to find out how to apply for this apartment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

