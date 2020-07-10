4029 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters fireplace carpet

Fully Remodel Home 4 Bedroom 2 Baths - Fully remodel single family home 4 bedrooms and 2 bath, located in Kansas City, MO. Just in the front door you are immediately in the large living room with a fireplace. Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. The open layout flows straight into the dining room. There are three floors, kitchen, dining room and living room on the main floor, three bedrooms on the second floor and the entire third floor is the fourth bedroom. There is new carpet in the living, dining room and all of the bedrooms. The basement is unfinished, washer and dryer hookups. There is a drive way, and a nice sized backyard.



Do not miss out on this great home. Pictures coming soon.



The property is Section 8 ready, and vouchers are welcome.



For more info please call/ text Carlos (816)602-6520.



(RLNE3785103)