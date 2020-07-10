All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 10 2020

4029 Chestnut Avenue

4029 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4029 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
accepts section 8
Fully Remodel Home 4 Bedroom 2 Baths - Fully remodel single family home 4 bedrooms and 2 bath, located in Kansas City, MO. Just in the front door you are immediately in the large living room with a fireplace. Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. The open layout flows straight into the dining room. There are three floors, kitchen, dining room and living room on the main floor, three bedrooms on the second floor and the entire third floor is the fourth bedroom. There is new carpet in the living, dining room and all of the bedrooms. The basement is unfinished, washer and dryer hookups. There is a drive way, and a nice sized backyard.

Do not miss out on this great home. Pictures coming soon.

The property is Section 8 ready, and vouchers are welcome.

For more info please call/ text Carlos (816)602-6520.

(RLNE3785103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
4029 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 4029 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4029 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4029 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 4029 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4029 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 4029 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4029 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

