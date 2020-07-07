All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4018 Harrison St 3
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4018 Harrison St 3

4018 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4018 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 3 Available 06/18/20 4018 Harrison St Apt 3 - Property Id: 285294

Brand new renovation of a circa 1910 3 Story Home! A beautiful, naturally well-lit, large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment awaits you smack dab in a vibrant South Hyde Park neighborhood. The home was brought to today's standards with modern touches, however, a lot of original charm from the home has been restored such a the fireplace and pocket doors that are 100 years old. The apartment is close to parks, has a convenient midtown location only minutes to the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown. The kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile, and there is hardwood flooring throughout. New washer/dryer units come with the unit and are free for tenant use. There is off street parking and our units are pet-friendly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285294
Property Id 285294

(RLNE5798344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Harrison St 3 have any available units?
4018 Harrison St 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 Harrison St 3 have?
Some of 4018 Harrison St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 Harrison St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Harrison St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Harrison St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 Harrison St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4018 Harrison St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Harrison St 3 offers parking.
Does 4018 Harrison St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4018 Harrison St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Harrison St 3 have a pool?
No, 4018 Harrison St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Harrison St 3 have accessible units?
No, 4018 Harrison St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Harrison St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 Harrison St 3 has units with dishwashers.

