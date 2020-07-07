4018 Harrison St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 06/18/20 4018 Harrison St Apt 3 - Property Id: 285294
Brand new renovation of a circa 1910 3 Story Home! A beautiful, naturally well-lit, large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment awaits you smack dab in a vibrant South Hyde Park neighborhood. The home was brought to today's standards with modern touches, however, a lot of original charm from the home has been restored such a the fireplace and pocket doors that are 100 years old. The apartment is close to parks, has a convenient midtown location only minutes to the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown. The kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile, and there is hardwood flooring throughout. New washer/dryer units come with the unit and are free for tenant use. There is off street parking and our units are pet-friendly!
