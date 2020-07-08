Amenities
4017 Holmes St. Available 07/07/20 {4017} South Hyde Park Gem + Modern Luxury Home + Completely Remodeled! - Modern Minimalist Luxury is reimagined in this beautifully remodeled South Hyde Park Home! The inviting front porch leads you into the sophisticated and stylish open living room, kitchen & dining area with beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors, clean lines & contemporary finishes.
The home features a remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and ample storage. Several skylights throughout fills the space with an abundance of natural light. Two bedrooms with a fully renovated bath + Loft make for a great modern space! All closets have been designed to maximize the space and provide plenty of storage.
This home is visually stunning with a sleek modern design. Amazingly warm and inviting, yet functionally practical. You wont want to leave!
This home does have central heating & cooling. All appliances, including kitchen refrigerator, washer & dryer, stay with the home!
(RLNE4877341)