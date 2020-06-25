4004 N Jackson Ter

Amenities

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. Beautiful home in the Northland with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large backyard! The home also has a double carport and 2 sheds in the back to go with the 2 car garage. The kitchen has a double oven and plenty of cabinets for storage. The home also boasts hardwood floors, and a finished basement. The house has shopping nearby and easy access to major transportation routes. This property is available now!!! Showings are by appointment only and can be scheduled most days starting on Monday April the 22nd. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, you should have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Pets are accepted with an initial deposit. Application fee is $45.00 per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent.