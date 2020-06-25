All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4004 N Jackson Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4004 N Jackson Ter
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

4004 N Jackson Ter

4004 North Jackson Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4004 North Jackson Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. Beautiful home in the Northland with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large backyard! The home also has a double carport and 2 sheds in the back to go with the 2 car garage. The kitchen has a double oven and plenty of cabinets for storage. The home also boasts hardwood floors, and a finished basement. The house has shopping nearby and easy access to major transportation routes. This property is available now!!! Showings are by appointment only and can be scheduled most days starting on Monday April the 22nd. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, you should have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Pets are accepted with an initial deposit. Application fee is $45.00 per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 N Jackson Ter have any available units?
4004 N Jackson Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 N Jackson Ter have?
Some of 4004 N Jackson Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 N Jackson Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4004 N Jackson Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 N Jackson Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 N Jackson Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4004 N Jackson Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4004 N Jackson Ter offers parking.
Does 4004 N Jackson Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 N Jackson Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 N Jackson Ter have a pool?
Yes, 4004 N Jackson Ter has a pool.
Does 4004 N Jackson Ter have accessible units?
No, 4004 N Jackson Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 N Jackson Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 N Jackson Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary