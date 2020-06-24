All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4000 Campbell Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4000 Campbell Unit E
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4000 Campbell Unit E

4000 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4000 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
{4000E} Charming Hyde Park 1 Bedroom + Tons of Space + Shared Patio and Yard + On Site Laundry - One of a kind triplex in the heart of the city! So close to UMKC, Rockhurst, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza!

Open and Bright entry is very welcoming. Large living room with great natural light.

Kitchen features updated counters and great storage. All appliances included!

Spacious bedroom with great closet space. On street parking. Shared Patio/ Yard.

Water and Gas/Heat included. Google Fiber Internet Included.

(RLNE4751572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Campbell Unit E have any available units?
4000 Campbell Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Campbell Unit E have?
Some of 4000 Campbell Unit E's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Campbell Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Campbell Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Campbell Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Campbell Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4000 Campbell Unit E offer parking?
No, 4000 Campbell Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Campbell Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Campbell Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Campbell Unit E have a pool?
No, 4000 Campbell Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Campbell Unit E have accessible units?
No, 4000 Campbell Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Campbell Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Campbell Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Mirabelle
310 West 45th Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary