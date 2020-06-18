All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:53 AM

3929 Walnut

3929 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MIDTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST-Near 39th & Walnut! This spacious 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms. All appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Shared back yard is fully fenced in and makes for a great spot to enjoy summer cookouts. Kitchen and fixtures are all updated. Large bonus space as well plus basement storage area. To schedule a tour, contact Penner Property Management today! 1 year lease at $1795 rent with $1795 security deposit. Water, trash and landscaping are included in the rent, tenant just pays power and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Walnut have any available units?
3929 Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3929 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3929 Walnut offer parking?
No, 3929 Walnut does not offer parking.
Does 3929 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3929 Walnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Walnut have a pool?
No, 3929 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Walnut have accessible units?
No, 3929 Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3929 Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 3929 Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
