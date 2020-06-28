3919 N Elmwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Great Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bd, 2.5 Bth $1300/Month - *Move In SPECIAL* $400 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!*



You'll love this split level home from the bay windows in the living room, to the abundant cabinet space in the kitchen that includes kitchen appliances, and the finished basement with extra half bath! Oversized attached single car garage offers extra storage space! Great fenced in backyard. Come see it today!



Applications found at www.rentkc.net Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



No Pets Allowed



