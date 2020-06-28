All apartments in Kansas City
3919 N Elmwood Ave
3919 N Elmwood Ave

3919 North Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3919 North Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Great Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bd, 2.5 Bth $1300/Month - *Move In SPECIAL* $400 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!*

You'll love this split level home from the bay windows in the living room, to the abundant cabinet space in the kitchen that includes kitchen appliances, and the finished basement with extra half bath! Oversized attached single car garage offers extra storage space! Great fenced in backyard. Come see it today!

Applications found at www.rentkc.net Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4190830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 N Elmwood Ave have any available units?
3919 N Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 N Elmwood Ave have?
Some of 3919 N Elmwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 N Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3919 N Elmwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 N Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3919 N Elmwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3919 N Elmwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3919 N Elmwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3919 N Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 N Elmwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 N Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3919 N Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3919 N Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3919 N Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 N Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 N Elmwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
