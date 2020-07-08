3828 East 11 Street

Amenities
Welcome to the Historic Northeast! This corner lot, 2-story home comes with a beautiful renovation inside!
The 3bd/1.5 bath comes with 2-3 off-street parking spots and a fully fenced yard!
Inside you will find fresh paint throughout with a full-sized dining room off the refinished kitchen! The new kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops and a new fridge & range!
New LVT flooring throughout the main floor.
Main level 1/2 bath is great for guests while you entertain!
Plus, don't forget the main level laundry closet for convenience!
The 2nd level includes all 3 bedrooms and the full bath! The gleaming and refinished original hardwood are the showstopper, along with modern paint colors, new windows and a gorgeous bathroom.
Don't miss out, with over 1500 SF this will go fast!
Cats ok with pet deposit.
Serious inquiries only and accepting Independence and Lee's Summit vouchers as well.