3828 East 11 Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

3828 East 11 Street

3828 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3828 East 11th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
Lykins

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to the Historic Northeast! This corner lot, 2-story home comes with a beautiful renovation inside!
The 3bd/1.5 bath comes with 2-3 off-street parking spots and a fully fenced yard!
Inside you will find fresh paint throughout with a full-sized dining room off the refinished kitchen! The new kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops and a new fridge & range!
New LVT flooring throughout the main floor.
Main level 1/2 bath is great for guests while you entertain!
Plus, don't forget the main level laundry closet for convenience!
The 2nd level includes all 3 bedrooms and the full bath! The gleaming and refinished original hardwood are the showstopper, along with modern paint colors, new windows and a gorgeous bathroom.
Don't miss out, with over 1500 SF this will go fast!
Cats ok with pet deposit.
Serious inquiries only and accepting Independence and Lee's Summit vouchers as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

