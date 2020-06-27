3807 E. 72nd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 BED, 1 BATH -- VOUCHERS ACCEPTED - This four bedroom, one bathroom home has been recently updated! New paint throughout the interior and new floors in the kitchen and lower level bedrooms. THE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE REST OF THE BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM WILL BE REFINISHED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN. MORE PHOTOS TO COME. There is a spacious living room that you walk immediately into from the front door. The kitchen is also spacious with lots of cabinets and room for a table to sit at. There is a dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range and refrigerator provided to you in the kitchen. On the main level there are three bedrooms, the bathroom, kitchen and living area. The lower level has another living room space, a bedroom and an additional bonus room. This single family home also has an attached one car garage.



Tenant's responsible for:

*Lawn care

*All utilities



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies within the past 10 years

*At least 3 years of good rental history

*Good character reference



