Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

3807 E. 72nd Terrace

3807 East 72nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3807 East 72nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
4 BED, 1 BATH -- VOUCHERS ACCEPTED - This four bedroom, one bathroom home has been recently updated! New paint throughout the interior and new floors in the kitchen and lower level bedrooms. THE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE REST OF THE BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM WILL BE REFINISHED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN. MORE PHOTOS TO COME. There is a spacious living room that you walk immediately into from the front door. The kitchen is also spacious with lots of cabinets and room for a table to sit at. There is a dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas range and refrigerator provided to you in the kitchen. On the main level there are three bedrooms, the bathroom, kitchen and living area. The lower level has another living room space, a bedroom and an additional bonus room. This single family home also has an attached one car garage.

Tenant's responsible for:
*Lawn care
*All utilities

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies within the past 10 years
*At least 3 years of good rental history
*Good character reference

(RLNE4997559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 E. 72nd Terrace have any available units?
3807 E. 72nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 E. 72nd Terrace have?
Some of 3807 E. 72nd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 E. 72nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3807 E. 72nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 E. 72nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 E. 72nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3807 E. 72nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3807 E. 72nd Terrace offers parking.
Does 3807 E. 72nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 E. 72nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 E. 72nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 3807 E. 72nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3807 E. 72nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3807 E. 72nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 E. 72nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 E. 72nd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
