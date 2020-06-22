All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3715 Summit Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3715 Summit Street

3715 Summit St · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

3715 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Valentine

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Totally renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in gorgeous historic 1920's building. Smart layout doesn't skimp on charm. Come home to generous living space with hardwoods throughout and large windows filling the space with sunlight. Brand new all electric appliances (only one utility to set up!) Modern and classic finishes throughout, including subway tile and upgraded fixtures. Perfect breakfast nook next to bay window. Great storage: kitchen features new cabinets, bedroom includes walk-in closet plus built-in shelving in bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit! Building has Google Fiber internet. Air conditioning plus ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Great location nestled between stunning Roanoke & Valentine neighborhoods. In the middle of vibrant Plaza, Westport, 39th St & Midtown entertainment districts. Located on the bus line with off-street parking available.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Summit Street have any available units?
3715 Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Summit Street have?
Some of 3715 Summit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Summit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Summit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Summit Street is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Summit Street offer parking?
No, 3715 Summit Street does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 Summit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 3715 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 3715 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
