3715 Summit Street

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Totally renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in gorgeous historic 1920's building. Smart layout doesn't skimp on charm. Come home to generous living space with hardwoods throughout and large windows filling the space with sunlight. Brand new all electric appliances (only one utility to set up!) Modern and classic finishes throughout, including subway tile and upgraded fixtures. Perfect breakfast nook next to bay window. Great storage: kitchen features new cabinets, bedroom includes walk-in closet plus built-in shelving in bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit! Building has Google Fiber internet. Air conditioning plus ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Great location nestled between stunning Roanoke & Valentine neighborhoods. In the middle of vibrant Plaza, Westport, 39th St & Midtown entertainment districts. Located on the bus line with off-street parking available.

Contact us to schedule a showing.