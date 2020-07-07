All apartments in Kansas City
3708 Warwick Blvd

3708 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7007850e1 ---- Come check out these beautiful 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Midtown. Our Warwick Plaza Apartments are just minutes from downtown, Westport, and the Plaza! These newly renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances and new flooring throughout. Landlord pays Hot Water, Water and Trash; tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric. Additional Details: ?12 month lease ?$30 application fee *we run background and credit checks, and verify employment* ?$400 Security Deposit ?Pets welcome less than 50lbs with a $200 pet deposit and pet rent of $20/month. Some breed restrictions apply. Professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Contact us at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment Showings by Appointment Only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Warwick Blvd have any available units?
3708 Warwick Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Warwick Blvd have?
Some of 3708 Warwick Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Warwick Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Warwick Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Warwick Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Warwick Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Warwick Blvd offer parking?
No, 3708 Warwick Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Warwick Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Warwick Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Warwick Blvd have a pool?
No, 3708 Warwick Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Warwick Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3708 Warwick Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Warwick Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Warwick Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
