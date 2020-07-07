3708 Warwick Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7007850e1 ---- Come check out these beautiful 2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Midtown. Our Warwick Plaza Apartments are just minutes from downtown, Westport, and the Plaza! These newly renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances and new flooring throughout. Landlord pays Hot Water, Water and Trash; tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric. Additional Details: ?12 month lease ?$30 application fee *we run background and credit checks, and verify employment* ?$400 Security Deposit ?Pets welcome less than 50lbs with a $200 pet deposit and pet rent of $20/month. Some breed restrictions apply. Professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Contact us at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment Showings by Appointment Only