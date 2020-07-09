3637 Wyandotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Wonderful home in Hyde Park. All of the details have been covered...updated and ready to go. Bright, open living room, large formal dining, updated kitchen. INCREDIBLE Master Suite that you have to see...dual vanities, jetted tub, lots of tile work. 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. HUGE loft/bedroom on 3rd floor with private bath. Private deck. Detached garage w/additional parking in rear.This home is a real gem!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.