Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3637 Wyandotte Street

3637 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Wonderful home in Hyde Park. All of the details have been covered...updated and ready to go. Bright, open living room, large formal dining, updated kitchen. INCREDIBLE Master Suite that you have to see...dual vanities, jetted tub, lots of tile work. 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. HUGE loft/bedroom on 3rd floor with private bath. Private deck. Detached garage w/additional parking in rear.This home is a real gem!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Wyandotte Street have any available units?
3637 Wyandotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 Wyandotte Street have?
Some of 3637 Wyandotte Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Wyandotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Wyandotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Wyandotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 Wyandotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 3637 Wyandotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Wyandotte Street offers parking.
Does 3637 Wyandotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 Wyandotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Wyandotte Street have a pool?
No, 3637 Wyandotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Wyandotte Street have accessible units?
No, 3637 Wyandotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Wyandotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 Wyandotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

