3634 Warwick Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11f9a60065 ---- *AWESOME RENT SPECIAL: receive a $500 Visa Gift Card AND a month of FREE RENT!!! * Devereaux Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Midtown close to the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown. These spacious 2 bedroom apartments have been renovated from top to bottom with brand new floors, appliances, and more! These two bedroom units are renting for $950 to $1050 depending on the floor plan! There is a 12-month lease for this property and a $30 application fee for anyone 18 and over moving in. AND don?t forget, pets are welcome, 50lbs fully grown or smaller (an additional $200 deposit per pet and $20/month pet rent). Devereaux is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Contact us today at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment Showings by Appointment ONLY Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm