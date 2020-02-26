All apartments in Kansas City
3621 N Chelsea Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

3621 N Chelsea Ave

3621 North Chelsea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3621 North Chelsea Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Freshly Rehab 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Sunroom North of the River! - Newly listed 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home. Home is locate conveniently in North Kansas City, Chouteau Estates, with easy highway access. This home won't last long so make sure to contact our office TODAY!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5667284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 N Chelsea Ave have any available units?
3621 N Chelsea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 N Chelsea Ave have?
Some of 3621 N Chelsea Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 N Chelsea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3621 N Chelsea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 N Chelsea Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 N Chelsea Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3621 N Chelsea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3621 N Chelsea Ave offers parking.
Does 3621 N Chelsea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 N Chelsea Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 N Chelsea Ave have a pool?
No, 3621 N Chelsea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3621 N Chelsea Ave have accessible units?
No, 3621 N Chelsea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 N Chelsea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 N Chelsea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

