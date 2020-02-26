3621 N Chelsea Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Freshly Rehab 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Sunroom North of the River! - Newly listed 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home. Home is locate conveniently in North Kansas City, Chouteau Estates, with easy highway access. This home won't last long so make sure to contact our office TODAY!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5667284)