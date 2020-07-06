All apartments in Kansas City
3619 Wyandotte Street

Location

3619 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Midtown. This unit is located on the second level. Hardwood flooring throughout. Roomy bedrooms as well as a private patio/balcony that can be accessed from your living room. Spacious living room flows right into the dining room. Laundry facility is located in the basement. Lawn care provided.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Wyandotte Street have any available units?
3619 Wyandotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Wyandotte Street have?
Some of 3619 Wyandotte Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Wyandotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Wyandotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Wyandotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Wyandotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Wyandotte Street offer parking?
No, 3619 Wyandotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 3619 Wyandotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Wyandotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Wyandotte Street have a pool?
No, 3619 Wyandotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Wyandotte Street have accessible units?
No, 3619 Wyandotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Wyandotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Wyandotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

