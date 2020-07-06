3619 Wyandotte Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Come see this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Midtown. This unit is located on the second level. Hardwood flooring throughout. Roomy bedrooms as well as a private patio/balcony that can be accessed from your living room. Spacious living room flows right into the dining room. Laundry facility is located in the basement. Lawn care provided.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.