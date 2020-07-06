All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 21 2019 at 9:06 PM

3612 East 72nd Street

3612 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3612 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom home has been updated throughout with fresh paint and new flooring, new kitchen counters, cabinets and backsplash. New kitchen appliances installed at move in. The bedroom is a good size with a walk in closet. New vanity in the bathroom, and the bathroom has lots of storage. Covered front porch, large yard. There is no basement and no laundry hookups.

No Vouchers

$50 app fee
$550 rent / $550 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

**NO felonies in the last 10 years. No evictions in the last 5 years. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 East 72nd Street have any available units?
3612 East 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 3612 East 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3612 East 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 East 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3612 East 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 3612 East 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3612 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 East 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 3612 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3612 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3612 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

