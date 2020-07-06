3612 East 72nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 bedroom home has been updated throughout with fresh paint and new flooring, new kitchen counters, cabinets and backsplash. New kitchen appliances installed at move in. The bedroom is a good size with a walk in closet. New vanity in the bathroom, and the bathroom has lots of storage. Covered front porch, large yard. There is no basement and no laundry hookups.



No Vouchers



$50 app fee

$550 rent / $550 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**NO felonies in the last 10 years. No evictions in the last 5 years. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



