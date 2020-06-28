3601 Beacon Avenue

Amenities
This house is really something else! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, huge open kitchen and living area, spacious rooms, beautiful new wooden floors, new windows, new A/C, new new new! Detached garage, corner lot, quiet street, minutes from everywhere, it's a dream home for sure. Master bedroom has full en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and there is a dedicated laundry room.
Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.
- $35 Application Fee per person
- No evictions
- No past due balances owed with previous landlords
- No felonies
Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.