Last updated October 9 2019 at 1:29 PM

3601 Beacon Avenue

3601 Beacon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Beacon Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Leeds

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This house is really something else! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, huge open kitchen and living area, spacious rooms, beautiful new wooden floors, new windows, new A/C, new new new! Detached garage, corner lot, quiet street, minutes from everywhere, it's a dream home for sure. Master bedroom has full en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and there is a dedicated laundry room.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Beacon Avenue have any available units?
3601 Beacon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Beacon Avenue have?
Some of 3601 Beacon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Beacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Beacon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Beacon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Beacon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3601 Beacon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Beacon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3601 Beacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Beacon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Beacon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3601 Beacon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Beacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3601 Beacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Beacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Beacon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
