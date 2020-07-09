3531 Bales Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84e6ca7090 ---- You will fall in love with this beautiful house that you could soon call home!



The hardwood floors bring an extra vintage feel and make the house feel more spacious.



The kitchen offers lots of storage and chic white cabinets.



As you go through the house, you will notice that the hardwood continues through each bedroom. They also feature plenty of windows that allow natural light and a nice breeze when the weather cools off!



There is also a great yard with lifted porch attached to the back door that leads you into the kitchen!



The shed in the back also provides plenty of room for storage!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $750.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $650.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $300.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

