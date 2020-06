Amenities

google fiber dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit is located in a tri-plex apartment building. It features in unit laundry, google fiber capabilities, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and disposal. The floors are tile on the first floor and carpet on the second. There is 2 spaces in the lot for this unit. Central air and heat. Pet friendly, deposit is $250 nonrefundable, 2 per limit and $10 pet rent per month. 1/2 off first months rent.