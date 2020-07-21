All apartments in Kansas City
3522 N College Ave
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

3522 N College Ave

3522 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3522 North College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Cooley Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Northland Home for Rent! 3Bd/2Bth $1300/month - Come check out this spacious, split level home located on a quite dead end street! This gorgeous property includes vaulted ceilings, warming fireplace, kitchen appliances, and finished basement! Large, fenced backyard offers wonderful landscaping perfect for entertaining.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE3543388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

