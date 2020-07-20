3518 N Chelsea Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4BD/1.5Ba Ranch home for rent - Non-smoking single family raised ranch with 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, extra-large 1 car garage, full walkout basement and fully covered breezeway. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and cabinets. Home offers living room, family room with fireplace, laundry room with W/D hook ups, full basement with walkout to breezeway, wood deck and partially fenced back yard. Hardwood floor on the upper level, new HVAC, a full-size shed, and 1-car garage with space for 2 and equipped with separate gas furnace and 220v power supplies. Quiet and nice neighborhood. Rent is $990.00 with a $990.00 deposit. PETS may be allowed with owner’s approval, $500.00 deposit and $20.00 per month per pet.



