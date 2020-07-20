All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3518 N Chelsea Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3518 N Chelsea Ave
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

3518 N Chelsea Ave

3518 North Chelsea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3518 North Chelsea Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4BD/1.5Ba Ranch home for rent - Non-smoking single family raised ranch with 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, extra-large 1 car garage, full walkout basement and fully covered breezeway. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and cabinets. Home offers living room, family room with fireplace, laundry room with W/D hook ups, full basement with walkout to breezeway, wood deck and partially fenced back yard. Hardwood floor on the upper level, new HVAC, a full-size shed, and 1-car garage with space for 2 and equipped with separate gas furnace and 220v power supplies. Quiet and nice neighborhood. Rent is $990.00 with a $990.00 deposit. PETS may be allowed with owner’s approval, $500.00 deposit and $20.00 per month per pet.

(RLNE4869271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 N Chelsea Ave have any available units?
3518 N Chelsea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 N Chelsea Ave have?
Some of 3518 N Chelsea Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 N Chelsea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3518 N Chelsea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 N Chelsea Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 N Chelsea Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3518 N Chelsea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3518 N Chelsea Ave offers parking.
Does 3518 N Chelsea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 N Chelsea Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 N Chelsea Ave have a pool?
No, 3518 N Chelsea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3518 N Chelsea Ave have accessible units?
No, 3518 N Chelsea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 N Chelsea Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 N Chelsea Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary