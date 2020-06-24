3418 Genessee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this gorgeous renovation in the heart of Volker neighborhood! Merely 1/2 mile to The Kansas Medical Center and the 39th Street District!

Enjoy all the charm of this home on top of the hill with a huge front porch and an inside open concept!

This boasts a living space, separate dining room and open kitchen with an eat-in area! A bar space has been added with pendant lights and butcher block countertops, making this appealing for the entertainers out there!

Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, modern paint colors and finishes!

White shaker kitchen cabinets with block tops and all SS appliances (microwave, range, dishwasher and fridge) provided!

2 bedrooms with a lovely bath renovation featuring a claw foot tub, beautiful tile and clean, chic finishes!

A 3/4 unfinished basement will offer you a ton of storage and the full-size washer & dryer will stay with the property!

Rounding out this gem is a back porch area with an off-street driveway for at least 2 cars AND a side entry garage space!

Don't wait on this, contact us for a viewing!