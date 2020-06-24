All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3418 Genessee Street

3418 Genessee St · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this gorgeous renovation in the heart of Volker neighborhood! Merely 1/2 mile to The Kansas Medical Center and the 39th Street District!
Enjoy all the charm of this home on top of the hill with a huge front porch and an inside open concept!
This boasts a living space, separate dining room and open kitchen with an eat-in area! A bar space has been added with pendant lights and butcher block countertops, making this appealing for the entertainers out there!
Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, modern paint colors and finishes!
White shaker kitchen cabinets with block tops and all SS appliances (microwave, range, dishwasher and fridge) provided!
2 bedrooms with a lovely bath renovation featuring a claw foot tub, beautiful tile and clean, chic finishes!
A 3/4 unfinished basement will offer you a ton of storage and the full-size washer & dryer will stay with the property!
Rounding out this gem is a back porch area with an off-street driveway for at least 2 cars AND a side entry garage space!
Don't wait on this, contact us for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Genessee Street have any available units?
3418 Genessee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Genessee Street have?
Some of 3418 Genessee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Genessee Street currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Genessee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Genessee Street pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Genessee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3418 Genessee Street offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Genessee Street offers parking.
Does 3418 Genessee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 Genessee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Genessee Street have a pool?
No, 3418 Genessee Street does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Genessee Street have accessible units?
No, 3418 Genessee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Genessee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Genessee Street has units with dishwashers.
