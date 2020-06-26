All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3346 Charlotte Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:59 PM

3346 Charlotte Street

3346 Charlotte St · No Longer Available
Location

3346 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
This renovated Hyde Park one-bedroom apartment offers a sizable floor plan with gleaming hardwoods throughout.

– Free Google Fiber
– Gated parking included
– Select units feature exposed brick
– Pets welcome

This property has a courtyard layout and charming open breezeways for you to enjoy.

Located in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, this apartment is minutes from the Plaza, Downtown, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Kansas City Art Institute, and more.

This apartment is just blocks away from beautiful green spaces like Hyde Park and Gillham Park. Take the dog for an afternoon walk and enjoy the beautiful greenery and architecture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Charlotte Street have any available units?
3346 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3346 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 3346 Charlotte Street's amenities include google fiber, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3346 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 3346 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 3346 Charlotte Street offers parking.
Does 3346 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 3346 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 3346 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 3346 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3346 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
