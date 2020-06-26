3346 Charlotte Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

This renovated Hyde Park one-bedroom apartment offers a sizable floor plan with gleaming hardwoods throughout.



– Free Google Fiber

– Gated parking included

– Select units feature exposed brick

– Pets welcome



This property has a courtyard layout and charming open breezeways for you to enjoy.



Located in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, this apartment is minutes from the Plaza, Downtown, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Kansas City Art Institute, and more.



This apartment is just blocks away from beautiful green spaces like Hyde Park and Gillham Park. Take the dog for an afternoon walk and enjoy the beautiful greenery and architecture.



