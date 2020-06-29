333 W. Meyer Blvd. # 115

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

{333} Prime Brookside Location + Walk to Shops & Restaurants + Off-Street Parking - Sun-filled 1st-floor unit with great views of the outdoor patio and manicured gardens. Unique, oversized 1 bedroom unit with Spacious Living room, Dining & Master! Retro eat-in Kitchen includes a dishwasher, Fridge & features the original Republic Steel Kitchen Cabinets! Rent includes water, gas, daily trash pickup, & 24hr front desk security. Large Community Laundry Room & Clean Exercise Room with updated equipment is located in the basement of the building.



PRIME location right next to Trolley Trail & steps away from Brookside shops, restaurants, banks & grocery stores. Two hotel rooms on 1st level available for residents guests for an additional fee.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



