3305 E. 2oth st. is a newly remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex for rent $650.00 a month located at 3305 E. 2oth St, Kansas MO. Washer and dryer hook up in the property with stove and refrigerator provided. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. For more information contact Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.