All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3240 Victor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3240 Victor Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3240 Victor Street

3240 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3240 Victor Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath home with plenty of space and updates throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors and large rooms highlight the elegance of this house, and large rear deck overlooks a leafy yard. Large carpeted attic is perfect for children, and bathroom features a classic claw-foot tub. This house is in great shape, and in a quiet street. View at your convenience by calling (816) 623-2990 or visit our website at https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent.

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Victor Street have any available units?
3240 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3240 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Victor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3240 Victor Street offer parking?
No, 3240 Victor Street does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 3240 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 3240 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3240 Victor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Victor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3240 Victor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary