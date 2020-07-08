3237 Garfield Avenue B

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly Renovated Unit - Luxury Living in the City

2 Bedroom/1 Bath

Granite countertops, Ceramic Tile Bathrooms and Backsplash

Ceiling Fans/Updated/Recessed Lights/Security Lighting

Security cameras inside and out, Security Code front door

New Cabinets, New Vanities, New Windows/Doors, Floors

Optional Laundry Units



$850 with laundry hookup

Newly Renovated Unit - Luxury Living in the City

2 Bedroom/1 Bath

Granite countertops, Ceramic Tile Bathrooms and Backsplash

Ceiling Fans/Updated/Recessed Lights/Security Lighting

Security cameras inside and out, Security Code front door

New Cabinets, New Vanities, New Windows/Doors, Floors

Optional Laundry Units