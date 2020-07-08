All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:54 AM

3237 Garfield Avenue B

3237 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated Unit - Luxury Living in the City
2 Bedroom/1 Bath
Granite countertops, Ceramic Tile Bathrooms and Backsplash
Ceiling Fans/Updated/Recessed Lights/Security Lighting
Security cameras inside and out, Security Code front door
New Cabinets, New Vanities, New Windows/Doors, Floors
Optional Laundry Units

$850 with laundry hookup
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Garfield Avenue B have any available units?
3237 Garfield Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 Garfield Avenue B have?
Some of 3237 Garfield Avenue B's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 Garfield Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Garfield Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Garfield Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Garfield Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3237 Garfield Avenue B offer parking?
No, 3237 Garfield Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 3237 Garfield Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Garfield Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Garfield Avenue B have a pool?
No, 3237 Garfield Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Garfield Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 3237 Garfield Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Garfield Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Garfield Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.

