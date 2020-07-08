3237 Garfield Avenue B

Amenities
Newly Renovated Unit - Luxury Living in the City
2 Bedroom/1 Bath
Granite countertops, Ceramic Tile Bathrooms and Backsplash
Ceiling Fans/Updated/Recessed Lights/Security Lighting
Security cameras inside and out, Security Code front door
New Cabinets, New Vanities, New Windows/Doors, Floors
Optional Laundry Units
$850 with laundry hookup
